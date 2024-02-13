STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

