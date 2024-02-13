Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc Stock Up 3.4 %

MTW stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

