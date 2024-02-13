Treasure Global (TGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 615.47% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 million.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGL opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Treasure Global has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treasure Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,170,000 shares of Treasure Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,953,516 shares in the company, valued at $316,281.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Featured Stories

