StockNews.com Upgrades MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
MDU Resources Group Stock Performance
NYSE MDU opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.
Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
