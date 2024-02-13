StockNews.com Upgrades MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

