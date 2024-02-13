Scotiabank Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $81.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.07.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

