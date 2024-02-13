Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

