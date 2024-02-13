JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $94.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $97.30.

TROW stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

