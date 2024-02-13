Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

