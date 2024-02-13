ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PRQR opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.20.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
