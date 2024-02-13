ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRQR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 237,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.20.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.