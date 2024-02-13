Analyzing ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Free Report) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AuraSource and ALLETE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AuraSource N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1.60 ALLETE $1.57 billion 2.16 $189.30 million $4.31 13.72

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than AuraSource. AuraSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALLETE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AuraSource 0 0 0 0 N/A ALLETE 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AuraSource and ALLETE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ALLETE has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given ALLETE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALLETE is more favorable than AuraSource.

Profitability

This table compares AuraSource and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AuraSource N/A N/A N/A ALLETE 13.00% 7.34% 3.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of AuraSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of AuraSource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ALLETE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ALLETE beats AuraSource on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc. focuses on sales of electric automobiles. It operates through two segments, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The AuraMetal segment focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly and beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions. The AuraMoto segment focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry. AuraSource, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,300 megawatts of wind energy generation facility. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 162 substations with a total capacity of 10,116 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

