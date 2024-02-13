Roth Mkm Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $9.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LTRX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.96 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

