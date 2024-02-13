Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

