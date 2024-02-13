Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

