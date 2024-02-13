Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 832,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
