Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

