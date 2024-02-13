Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRIP opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 665.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

