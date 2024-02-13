eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

EBAY stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

