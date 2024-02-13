Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 over the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,923,000 after buying an additional 1,155,528 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.