Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $155.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.29.

EXPE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

