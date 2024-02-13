Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYXH stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

