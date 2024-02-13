Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -600.33, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pinterest by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

