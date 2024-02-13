CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $310.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $270.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.93 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.