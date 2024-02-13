Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.75.
YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
