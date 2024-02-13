Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,437.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

