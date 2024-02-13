Royal Bank of Canada Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $79.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $73.25 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

