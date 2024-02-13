JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $59.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.