Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $210.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $193.74 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.76.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.