Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $7.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTN. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

GTN opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $814.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

