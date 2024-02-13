JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $37.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IPG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.04 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

