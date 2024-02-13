Truist Financial Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $81.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $76.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

