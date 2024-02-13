Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.