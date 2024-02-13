Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.45.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

