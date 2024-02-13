Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

