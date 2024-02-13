Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Shares of EHC stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.