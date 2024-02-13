Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after acquiring an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

