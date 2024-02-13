Talphera (TLPH) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is one of 973 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Talphera to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talphera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Talphera alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talphera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talphera Competitors 5938 17474 41535 842 2.57

Talphera currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 445.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.64%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talphera is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talphera $1.77 million $47.76 million -0.49 Talphera Competitors $8.88 billion $172.63 million -1.58

This table compares Talphera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talphera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Talphera. Talphera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Talphera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Talphera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Talphera has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talphera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talphera N/A -81.54% -46.02% Talphera Competitors -1,995.60% -236.15% -30.61%

Summary

Talphera rivals beat Talphera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Talphera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. Talphera, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.