The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.89.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Shares of CC opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.