Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.30) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LON PHP opened at GBX 93.45 ($1.18) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

