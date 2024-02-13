Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

