Anglo American’s (AAL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,630 ($33.22) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.57) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,708.57 ($34.21).

AAL stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($22.25) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,340 ($42.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,863.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.51.

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,618.34). 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

