BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Head to Head Analysis

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Matterport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matterport and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $136.12 million 5.55 -$111.34 million ($0.73) -3.38 BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.40 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -6.92

Profitability

Matterport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Matterport and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -135.23% -38.38% -35.12% BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Matterport and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 3 0 0 2.00 BigCommerce 0 7 2 0 2.22

Matterport presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 77.13%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.94, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Risk & Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matterport beats BigCommerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motorized mount that can be used with the Matterport Capture app to capture 3D digital twins of any physical space with increased speed, precision, and consistency. It offers solutions for residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

