Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.94) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($54.31) to GBX 4,600 ($58.10) in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULVR
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,395.68%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.