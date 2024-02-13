Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 138.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

