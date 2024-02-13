Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 580 ($7.33) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($238,065.17). Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
