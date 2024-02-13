Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 580 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

WOSG opened at GBX 401.40 ($5.07) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 582.68. The stock has a market cap of £961.63 million, a PE ratio of 931.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.80 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 931.50 ($11.76).

In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($238,065.17). Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

