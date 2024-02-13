Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $32.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

