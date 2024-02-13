Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,600 ($45.47) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.94) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.37) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.73) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,166 ($39.98).
Experian Stock Down 0.6 %
Experian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 4,943.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.31), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,117,477.54). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
