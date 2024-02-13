Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Tesco Stock Performance

LON TSCO opened at GBX 278.72 ($3.52) on Friday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 243 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.70 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,398.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesco

In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($132,609.24). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,830. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

