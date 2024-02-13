Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $3.99

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Angi by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.