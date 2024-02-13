Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.75.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

WMT opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,963,347 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

