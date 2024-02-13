Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $15.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,417 shares of company stock worth $763,755. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

