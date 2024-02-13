Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

